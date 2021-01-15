Candy L. Cardwell age 45 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Candy was born Jan. 19, 1975 in Dayton, Ohio to Rose (Ralston) and the late Clifford Buckner.

Candy is survived by her mother, Rose Ralston of Aberdeen, Ohio; husband Joseph Cardwell of Manchester, Ohio; daughter Elizabeth Hayslip of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Ashley Howard of Manchester, Ohio and Mary Ann Lykins of Kentucky; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held following cremation at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the services.

