Brenda Joyce Reed, age 78 of West Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Monday Jan. 11, 2021 at the Adams County Manor. Brenda was born July 20, 1942 to the late Charles and Marjorie Chaboude. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Alva Chaboude; one sister, Charlotte (Chaboude) Johnson and husband, Charles Henry “Sonny” Reed.

Brenda is survived by one daughter Mary Ellen (Reed) DeMatteo; one son, Charles William “Chuck” (Julie) Reed; seven grandchildren, Bradley Reed, Nikki Reed, Michael DeMatteo, Amanda (Michael) Banks, Brielle (Shauna) Manovich, Aria (Trevor) Cull, and Taylor Reed; four great grandchildren, Peyton, Jeffrey, Logan, and Henry; cousins Stephen and Shirley Pelton, Jean and Dwayne Curless, Dale Pelton, and Hugh Pelton; several more cousins and a host of friends.

The private memorial service was held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Brenda was cremated following the services.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.