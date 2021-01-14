Lady Hounds move to 5-7 with midweek conference win over Whiteoak, 62-37

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Manchester Lady Hounds passed the halfway point of their season on Wednesday, Jan. 13 as they hosted the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. The Lady Hounds hand handled Whiteoak 70-36 back on Dec. 21 and Wednesday night was an encore performance as they picked up their second conference win over the Lady Cats, this time by a final score of 62-37.

The Manchester squad took command early, mainly because of a 44-point first half explosion. The Lady Hounds took a 24-7 lead after the opening frame, riding high with a pair of Emily Sweeney three-pointers plus 11 points from eventual leading scorer Brooke Kennedy.

The second period was more of the same, 20-7 in favor of the home team, with Kennedy racking up six more and the Lady Hounds getting another Sweeney trey and a long distance dial-up from Maggie Roberts. That left Manchester with a quite comfortable 44-14 halftime advantage.

The Lady Hounds let off the gas in the second half, only posting 9 points in both the third and fourth quarters, but when you are up 30 at the half, you can afford such a lapse. With a number of reserves getting playing time, the Lady Hounds cruised home with the easy double digit win.

Kennedy led the winners with a big 25-point night, with Sweeney adding 19, and Maggie Roberts also reaching double figures with 10. Lydia Carr led Whiteoak with 13.

Whiteoak

7 7 9 14 —37

Manchester

24 20 9 9 —62

Whiteoak (37): McMullen 1 6-10 8, Monteith 1 0-0 2, Hill 1 0-0 2, Ward 3 0-0 6, Carr 6 0-0 13, Parr 3 0-0 6, Team 14 6-10 37.

Manchester (62): Dunn 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Lucas 0 4-5 4, Kennedy 10 4-5 25, Sweeney 7 2-2 19, Roberts 4 0-0 10, Team 23 10-12 62.

Three-Point Goals:

Whiteoak (3)- Carr 3

Manchester 96)- Kennedy 1, Sweeney 3, Roberts 2