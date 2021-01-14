Devils claim SHAC road win at Fayetteville

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils varsity boys hit the road on Tuesday, Jan. 12 for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle with the Fayetteville Rockets, traveling to a venue where Coach Copas freely admits that his team never plays very well. On Tuesday night, they played well enough.

Led by Cade Meade’s 16 points and some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch from freshman Bransyn Copas, the Devils improved their record to 5-1 in conference play and 7-4 overall, grinding out a 46-38 victory.

“It was obvious from the game’s outset that it was going to be a tight one from start to finish, though the visiting Devils grabbed an early 11-4 lead, eight of those points coming from Cade Meade. That forced a Fayetteville timeout and the Rockets got back to back baskets out of that short break from Blake Coffman and Levi Wiederhold to pull within three. The final bucket of the first quarter came from North Adams’ Jayden Hesler and gave his team a 13-8 advantage after one.

The North Adams defense played well the first half, forcing 17 Fayetteville turnovers, but the Devils could not capitalize on those mistakes enough to build a real comfortable lead. The Rickets drew back to within 15-14 before their visitors went on a 7-0 run that included baskets by Seth Meade and Seth Vogel to take their biggest lead of the half at 22-14.

Again, though, the Rockets fought back, getting baskets Drew Hendrix and a stick back by Coffman at the buzzer to slice the North Adams halftime lead to just four points, 22-18.

“I thought we did a good job early of creating turnovers but we just didn’t cash in on the other end,” said Coach Copas. “We didn’t execute our own press offense very well, but we didn’t turn it over, but I thought we should have gotten more baskets out of it.”

The third period began as a sloppy one on both sides, with an early reverse layup from Cade Meade putting the Devils up 26-20. The Rockets answered that with a 7-1 run to tie the game for the first time since it was 2-2 early in the contest.

Off the bench, a pair of baskets in the paint from Fulton Kennedy gave the Devils a very slim 31-29 advantage as the third quarter came to a close.

The final stanza began well for the visitors as baskets by Copas and Cade Meade pushed their lead back out to six. Back again came the feisty Rockets with a three-point play from Austin Snider, then a steal and slam from Jayden Bradshaw. and the home team had closed the gap to 35-34 with five minutes to play.

Points were at a premium over the next four minutes and with North Adams in front 39-38 with 1:10 to play, Hesler found Vogel on a perfect backdoor cut for a layup and a 41-38 lead, the Rockets got no closer. Over the game’s last 23 seconds, the freshman Copas, who had struggled from the line this season, hit five of six from the stripe, sealing the deal on the North Adams win by the final count of 46-38.

“Our defesne is what got us through tonight and we finally made some free throws late to extend our lead,” commented Coach Copas.

Cade Meade’s 16 points led the Devils, with Bransyn Copas adding 10, going 8 for 11 from the foul line. Jayden Hesler scored 9 for the winners with Seth Vogel adding 5.

Fayetteville was paced by 15 points from Levi Wiederhold, the only Rocket to reach double figures.

North Adams

13 9 9 15 —46

Fayetteville

8 10 11 9 —38

N. Adams (46): Hesler 4 1-2 9, Vogel 2 1-2 5, Copas 1 8-11 10, S. meade 1 0-0 2, C. Meade 8 0-0 16, Kennedy 2-0-0 4, Team 18 10-15 46.

Fayetteville (38): Coffman 3 0-1 6, Wiederhold 5 3-4 15, Hendrix 1 0-0 2, Bradshaw 2 2-2 6, Malone 1 0-0 2, Snider 3 1-3 7, Team 15 6-10 38.

Three-Point Goals:

Fayetteville (2)- Wiederhold 2

In JV action, it was Fayetteville scoring a 52-44 victory. The two teams struggled on offense through three quarters, but them combined to tally 47 points over the final six minutes, Fayetteville getting 13 from the free throw line to seal their victory and drop the JV Devils to 7-3 on the season.

“They outplayed us in every phase of the game,” said North Adams JV coach Rob Meade. “We had a difficult time finishing shots in the paint, 9 for 38, and too many turnovers, 18. We have to get more consistency in our play on both ends of the court.”