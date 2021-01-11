Matthew Stout, 32, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born Sept. 3, 1988 in Georgetown, son of Tammy Maria Brumley of West Union and Phillip Michael Stout of Manchester. He was preceded in death by a brother, Zach Farmer; maternal grandparents, Deloris and Jerry Brumley; paternal grandfather, Phillip Stout; aunts, Karen Doyle, Letha Whalen, Jerri Ellen Pride and Tangela King.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Rebecca Jane Stout of Manchester; siblings, Joni Hudson of Otway, Terra, Annie, and Natalie Farmer, all of Piketon; aunts and uncles, Kelly Stout, Alicia Morgan, Dianne Bevins, Danny Bayless, Christine Henderson, Glenda Dearing, Lorie Gulley, Ralph Cooley, Troy Brumley, and Kevin Brumley.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at the West Union Village Cemetery on Pumpkin Ridge.

