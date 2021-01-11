Joseph Young, 72 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his residence.

Joseph was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 2, 1948, the son of the late Herman and Flonia (Davidson) Young.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Young. He is survived by a brother, Lee (Deborah) Young of Bethel; and several nieces and nephews.

According to Joseph’s wishes, he is to be cremated. His family will plan a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

