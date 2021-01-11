Janet Lee Gaffin, 73 years of age, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Janet was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on Nov. 10, 1947, the daughter of the late Joe and Norma Jean (Scott) Swayne.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her sister, Helen “Sis” Gaffin. She is survived by her husband, Rickey Gaffin, whom she married on Jan. 14, 1967; and her son, Rickey (Ranee) Gaffin of Peebles. Janet also leaves a brother, Larry (Tonya) Swayne of Peebles. She will be greatly missed by her granddaughter, Tessa Gaffin.

Funeral services for Janet will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Union Hill Church in Peebles. Judy Van Hoy will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours, from 11 a.m. until the time of the services, at the church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

