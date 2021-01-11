Beverly Ann (Lewis) McCorkle-Pollard, age 76 of West Union died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at her residence in Panhandle. Bev was born May 8, 1944 in Brush Creek Township in Adams County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl G. Lewis, Sr. and Idella (Blanton) Lewis; first husband, John E. McCorkle, Sr.; two sisters, Minnie Wyskiver and Evelyn Ralston; and three brothers, Raymond Lewis, Don Lewis, and Harold Lewis.

Bev is survived by husband, John “JR” Pollard of West Union; one son, John E. McCorkle, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Beverly Ann (Sturgill) McCorkle of West Union; one grand-daughter, Abigail Breanna McCorkle of Bentonville; one sister, Trollie (Keith) Arden of Lynx; one brother, Earl G. (Gloria) Lewis, Jr. of Lynx; several nieces and nephews; many cousins and numerous friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Heartland Hospice Services of Portsmouth, P.O. Box 400, Lucasville, OH 45648

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Ross will officiate.

The public interment is at the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.