Myrtle Wolford, 82 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Myrtle was born in Phelps, Kentucky, on April 23, 1938, the daughter of the late Burton and Sally (Dotson) Hicks. Myrtle took great pride in caring for her home and family.

In addition to her parents, Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Wolford, who died on April 9, 1989; her daughter, Victoria Newkirk; a brother, and two sisters.

She is survived by four sons, Burton (Sharon) Wolford of Tennessee, George (Robin) Wolford of Peebles, Holly (Tonya) Wolford of Peebles, and Kenny (Brandy) Wolford of Peebles. She is also survived by four daughters, Debbie (Bill) Blankenship of Kentucky, Della (Buddy) Atkins of Seaman, Ruby (Tyler) Skaggs of South Carolin; and Marion Piatt of Peebles. Myrtle also leaves three sisters, Pearl Dawson, Vicie Haywood, and Judy Henley, all of West Virginia. She will be missed by her 28 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and 11 great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Myrtle were held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Peebles. Daniel McCann officiated the funeral service and burial followed at the Louisville Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.