Billie Sue Crawford, age 87 of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at the Adams County Manor. She was born July 4, 1933 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Chester “Kermie” and Jean (Thompson) Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband Wayne Crawford, brother Richard Allen, son-in- law Mike Riley, daughter-in-law Anita Crawford, two great grandchildren, Dillan Katherine Riley and Austin Jeffrey Lykins

Mrs. Crawford was a member of the West Union Presbyterian Church and the Adams County Quilters.

Survivors include two daughters, Joy Riley of Cincinnati, Ohio and Becky Kirker and Bryon of West Union, Ohio; one son, Rick Crawford and Patty of West Union, Ohio; sister-in-law, Charlotte Allen of Aberdeen; nine grandchildren, Rob Miller and Shannon, Terri Dunlap and Mike, Tiffany Lykins and Jeff, April Cooper and Jason, Jarrod Riley and Andrea Knapp, Jesse Riley and Amanda, Donnie Kirker and Karma, Sam Crawford and Kristy, Dean Kirker and Erin; and great grandchildren, Jessica Couchman, Kristen Nicol, Alix Flinders, Katelynn Lykins, David Flinders, Blaine Crawford, Emma Crawford, Annabelle Bushelman, Ashlynn Johnson, Carter Riley, Charlotte Riley, Hunter Lykins, Conan Riley, Arabella Kirker, and Aurora Kirker;. nieces and nephew, Kelly Ward, Kathy Dietz, and Andy Crawford.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the West Union First Presbyterian Church or the Adams County Manor Activity Fund.