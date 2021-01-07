Timothy Alan Pinion, age 57 of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020 at his residence. Timothy was born July 10, 1963 in West Union. He was preceded in death by parents, Darrell and Nancy (Pinion) Vogler, and one infant brother.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Autumn (John) Pence of Portsmouth; one sister, Melinda (David) Hall of Peebles; one granddaughter, Emaleigh Pence of Portsmouth; one aunt, Yvonne Bailey of Peebles; one nephew, Richard (Becca) Hall of Peebles; two great nephews, Caiden and Oliver Hall of Peebles; and many cousins and friends.

Memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

There will be no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Homem Inc. of West Union is serving the family.