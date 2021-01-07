Naomi “Ruth” Garrett Weaver, age 95 of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born Oct. 24, 1925 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Joseph and Welda (Evans) Tumbleson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Orval Garrett; second husband, John Weaver, and son John Garrett.

Mrs. Weaver attended Sunshine Ridge Church.

She is survived by five daughters, Jessie Martin of Minford, Ohio, Ida Williams and Daniel of Friendship, Ohio, Betty Lockhart of West Union, Ohio, Mary Gifford of Blue Creek, Ohio, and Bernice Roe and Tim of Blue Creek, Ohio; four sons, Larry Garrett and Carolyn of Blue Creek, Ohio, Bill Garrett of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Ronald Garrett and Kathy of Blue Creek, Ohio, and Russell Garrett and Mona of Minford, Ohio; several grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at noon at the Stepp Cemetery, with Terry Fite officiating. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

