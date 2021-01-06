David W. Arnold, age 60 years, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the Mercy Anderson Hospital. Mr. Arnold was born March 17, 1960 in Adams County, Ohio, the son of late Roy Arnold Jr. and Ellen Marella Alsgood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Shawnda Kennard.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Arnold of Manchester, Ohio; two daughters, Lora Arnold of Aberdeen, Ohio and Nicole Hughes-Blythe of Manchester, Ohio; one brother, Charles Arnold of Blanchester, Ohio; one sister, Terri Thockmorton of Paris, Kentucky; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Cemetery.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Arnold’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.