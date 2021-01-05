Gene Warner Palmer, 82, formerly of Manchester, Ohio went to his heavenly reward Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at the Bracken County Nursing Facility. He was born in Adams County Ohio on Sept. 22, 1938 to Joe and Freda Palmer.

Gene is survived by his wife Beverly Palmer; his son Michael (Tara) Palmer; and stepson Donald Jones. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, four brothers, Robert (Joyce) Palmer, Danny Palmer, Ivol (Kathleen) Palmer, and Ronnie Palmer; five sisters, Brenda (Michael) Meranda, Terry (Larry) Meyer, Lois (Wendell) Hughes, Evelyn Dugan, and Gladys Cluxton; and three grandchildren, Jordyn (Matt) Mullins, Ryan Palmer, and Christopher Mitchell

He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Freda Palmer; his first wife, Bessie Mae (Lewis) Palmer; two twin girls, Carolyn and Marilyn; two sons, Davis and Phil; two brothers, Rickie Palmer and Steven Palmer; three sisters, Shirley McClurg, Sandra Knauff, and Vickie Gulley; and two brothers in laws, Billy Dugan and Craig Cluxton.

Gene leaves behind many nieces and nephews plus his two cats Pixie and Rascal.

Pallbearers include: Michael Palmer, Ryan Palmer, Ronnie Palmer, Matt Mullins, Donald Jones, and Adam Gill. Honorary Pallbearers include Charles Gill, Jeff Mersman and the outstanding staff of the Bracken County Nursing Facility.

Funeral services are closed to the public and will be held with family only. Livestreaming will be available on the Wilson Funeral Home Facebook Page at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Burial will be at the Manchester Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.