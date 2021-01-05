Betty Morrison, 88 years of age, of the Cherry Fork community of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Betty was born in Peebles, Ohio, on Oct. 28, 1932, the daughter of the late Otto Ray and Anna (Matheny) Jones. Betty took great pride in caring for her home and family. She attended the Tranquility Community Church.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her husband, Robert Morrison, whom she married on Aug. 31, 1953. She also leaves her son, Tim (Dianna) Morrison of Winchester; and her four daughters, Linda Hoop of Jacktown, Susan (Jeff) Barnett of Blue Creek, Teresa (Rick) Cross of West Union, and Terri Lynn Morrison of West Union. She is also survived by a brother, Benny (Pat) Jones of Jacktown and a sister, Louise White, also of Jacktown. Betty will be missed by her nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Peebles. Dale Rothwell will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow at the Jacktown Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours, from 11 a.m. until the time of the services, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.