William Ray Bentley, age 84, of Carlisle, Kentucky, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at The Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, where he has resided for the last two years.

Bill was born May 23, 1936 in Brush Creek Township in Adams County. He was preceded in death by parents, William R. Bentley and Lula (Taylor) and Guy B. Baker; one son, Wesley Bentley; two grandsons, Brian L Bentley and Andrew Bentley; one brother, Jerry W. Baker; three sisters, Dorothy Ruth Wood, Darlene Thornberry, and Wilma Jean Sharp; and one nephew, Perry Baker.

Bill is survived by one son, William P. ( Tammy) Bentley of Columbus; two daughters, Shonnie (Silvano) Espinoza of Columbus and Cynthia (Mitch) Demming of Greenfield; eight brothers, Orville Baker of Hillsboro, Danny Baker of Wilmington, Lester “Frog” Taylor of Lynx, Robert (Betty) Bentley of Manchester, Tony Ray Bentley of Lynx, Arnold Ray Bentley of Lynx, Randy Allen Bentley of Lynx, and Ray Lavonne Bentley of Lynx; three sisters, Rosie (Larry) Young of West Union, Charlene (Jerry) Caplinger of Hillsboro, and Daphine (Terry) Trenner of Byesville; nine grandchildren: Jeff Ervin, Wayne Ervin, Gena Espinoza, Abigail Bentley, Jennifer Diericks, Sharlee Murray, Tamara (Marcus) Wise, John David McCafferty and Kimberly Murphy; several great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Rosie Young will officiate.

The public committal and military graveside services will be at the East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, Ohio.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.