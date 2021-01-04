Danny L. McBee, 73 of the Elmville Community, passed away Jan. 2, 2021.

Danny was born in Dayton, Ohio on Sept. 2, 1947, the son of the late Dennis P. “Dink” and Rozelle (Davidson) McBee.

Danny is survived by his wife, Karen Sue McBee whom he married on April 9, 1966; his children, Jeff and Pam McBee of Cincinnati, Steve McBee of Elmville Community, and Christina and David Jimison of Winchester; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Jan. 8, 2021 at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle. Rev. Richard Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 7, 2021 at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle.

Donations can be made to the Brush Creek Life Squad, P.O. Box 121, Sinking Spring, OH, 45172.