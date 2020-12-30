Pastor Bill Myers

William “Bill” Myers, age 77, of Blue Creek, Ohio, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 8, 1943 in Meigs Township. He is preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mary (Manley) Myers; four brothers, Clyde, Joe, Tony, and Charlie Myers; and four sisters, Catherine, Margret, Betty, and Vernice Myers.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Darlene (Boldman) Myers of Blue Creek; one daughter, Cathy Ann Myers of Blue Creek; three sons, Billy Joe Myers of Blue Creek, Rickey Dean Myers and Peggy of Blue Creek and Dennis Wade Myers and Donna of Blue Creek; four grandchildren, Sienna Myers of Winchester, Melissa Hackathorn and Corey of Peebles, Clay Myers of Winchester and Brandon Myers of Peebles; one great grandchild, River Myers; one brother, Roy Dean Myers; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Antioch Cemetery in Meigs Township in Adams County. Pastor Vincent Wright will officiate.

Due to Covid-19 Regulations, please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.