Lady Hounds win pair, jump over the .500 mark for the season

By Mark Carpenter

Though the season has been quite the COVID adventure to this point, the Manchester Lady Hounds varsity basketball squad managed to grab a pair of wins last week, propelling them over the .500 mark for the season, now standing at 3-2 after wins over Whiteoak and New Boston.

On Dec, 21, the Lady Hounds traveled to Whiteoak to face the host Lady Wildcats in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. Led by three players in double figures, the Manchester girls controlled the play and claimed an easy 70-36 victory.

Brooke Kennedy again led the way for the Lady Hounds, scoring 25 points, while Emily Sweeney nailed four three-pointers on her way to a 14-point game. Sophomore Maggie Roberts has been moved into the varsity rotation after a season-ending injury to starter Hannah Hobbs, and responded with a 13-point effort.

“The biggest thing from the Whiteoak game was the contributions from Kileigh Mitchell and Maggie Roberts,” said Manchester head coach John Kennedy. “Kileigh stuffed the stat sheet with 8 rebounds and 7 assists, and Maggie picked up some of the slack from missing Hannah. We’re going to need that from her and several other underclassmen to fill Hannah’s shoes.

“Gabby Brown has been giving us quality minutes too. She’s coming off missing all last season with an ankle injury and she has played well.”

Two nights later, the Lady Hounds were back on their home court, facing the New Boston Lady Tigers in a non-conference battle. The home team raced to a commanding halftime lead and then overcame a sluggish second half to post their third win of the season by a final count of 55-34.

It was Sweeney leading the way in the New Boston win, the only Lady Hound in double figures with 11 points. Brooke Kennedy added 8 as did Karigan Turner and Gabby Brown.

“The New Boston game was a tale of two halves,” said Coach Kennedy. “We’re up 40-12 at the half and then came out flat and uninspired in the second half. I was happy with the scoring distribution but the second half was definitely sloppy.

“Emily (Sweeney) has gotten going the last two games as well. I think she is about to have some of her big games and we need a lot of those from her.”

Manchester 70 Whiteoak 36

Manchester Scoring: Dunn 2 0-0 4, Mitchell 1 2-2 4, Lucas 1 3-4 5, Kennedy 9 6-8 25, Sweeney 5 0-0 14, Roberts 5 0-0 13, Brown 2 1-2 5, Team 25 12=16 70.

Three-Point Goals: Kennedy 1, Sweeney 4, Roberts 3

Manchester 55 New Boston 34

Manchester Scoring: Dunn 2 0-0 4, Turner 3 2-5 8, Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Lucas 2 0-0 4, Kennedy 4 0-0 8, Sweeney 5 0-0 11, Roberts 2 0-0 5, Brown 3 2-2 8, Team 24 4-7 55.

Three-Point Goals: Mitchell 1, Sweeney 1, Roberts 1