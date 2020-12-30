Greyhounds still looking for that first ‘W”

By Mark Carpenter

Real game action has been hard to come by in the month of December for the Manchester Greyhounds boys basketball program, but the Hounds managed to get in just their third outing of the season on Dec. 22 as they hosted the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans in a non-conference battle preceding the Christmas break. Even with all the time off, the Hounds put together a good quarter and a half before a huge 18-1 run by the Titans to end the first half broke open a close game and propelled visiting Notre Dame to an eventual 83-67 victory.

Up until that run, the first half was a tight, competitive one that featured eight ties and 14 lead changes. An early 7-0 spurt in the first quarter gave Notre Dame an 11-6 advantage, but the Greyhounds bounced back with a bucket by Isaiah Scott and a Daulton McDonald three-pointer to tie the game, The back and forth action then began with Manchester taking leads on a Scott three-ball, a free throw by Kyle Reaves, and another McDonald trey. bucket at the buzzer by the Titans’ Jermaine Powell left the two sides even at 20 after a high-scoring first period.

A conventional three-point play by Scott gave the Hounds a one-point lead early in the second stanza, and a jumper by Brayden Young and a Cade Colvin three-pointer put the home team up 30-27 with five minutes left in the opening half, But from that point on, the proverbial roof caved in on the Greyhounds. The Manchester defense went into a slumber and the Titans took full advantage, finishing out the first half on a game-changing 18-1 run, the only Greyhound score over that final five minutes being a Scott free throw. That big Notre Dame spurt flipped the scoreboard permanently in the favor of the visitors as they took a double digit lead of 45-31 into the intermission.

The two teams played an even third period as the Hounds battled from behind but just couldn’t make up any ground on their guests. Every Manchester score the Titans had an answer for in a quarter that included a quartet of three-point goals, a pair by Manchester’s Reaves and Notre Dame getting long ones from Caleb Nichols and John Strickland. When the third quarter came to a close, it was still the Titans comfortably in front, leading 67-53.

A basket by Colvin with 6:55 to play pulled the Hounds within 68-55 but any Manchester comeback hopes were quickly dashed as the Titans scored the game’s next 10 points, a run that gave them an insurmountable 78-55 advantage. Thought their hopes of victory were gone, the Hounds continued to battle, going on their own 8-0 run late in the game, two free throws each from Scott and Reaves, and two baskets by Young which made the final score somewhat more respectable with the visiting Titans leaving town with the 16-point triumph.

The big Notre Dame offensive night was no surprise, since the Titans had the rare occurrence of six players reaching double figures, led by 18 points from Caleb Nichols. Dominic Sparks was right behind with 17, Jermaine Powell and Dylan Seison with 11 each, and 10 apiece from John Strickland, and Carter Campbell.

The Greyhounds, who fell to 0-3 on the year, had three players reach double figures, paced by 24 points from Isaiah Scott. Brayden Young had a nice offensive game with 12 while senior Kyle Reaves tossed in 11.

Notre Dame

20 25 22 16 —83

Manchester

20 11 22 14 —67

Notre Dame (83): Campbell 5 0-0 10, Powell 5 1-1 11, Nichols 6 4-6 18, Sparks 8 1-4 17, Clark 1 3-4 5, Seison 5 1-2 11, Strickland 3 3-5 10, Team 37 13-22 83.

Manchester (67): McDonald 2 3-4 9, Wikoff 3 0-0 6, Young 6 0-0 12, Colvin 2 0-0 5, Reaves 3 4-6 11, Scott 7 9-11 24, Tea, 23 16-21 67.

Three-Point Goals:

Notre Dame (4)- Powell 1, Nichols 2, Strickland 1

Manchester (6)- McDonald 2, Colvin 1, Reaves 2, Scott 1