By Ashley McCarty

The Adamo Group released an update Dec. 29 regarding the Killen Generating Station recovery efforts of Jamie Fitzgerald.

The Killen Generating Station collapsed on Dec. 9 amid demolition preparation. Of the five workers that were able to be recovered and transported for care that same day, Clyde “Doug” Gray and Fitzgerald remained. Gray was later recovered from the rubble on Dec. 13.

“Through a plan approved by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the stack at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio, was taken down this morning by The Adamo Group. An engineering analysis performed by Thornton Tomasetti – a nationally recognized independent engineering firm – identified the stack as a potential hazard to the crews working at the site,” said the statement.

All local and state law enforcement, first responders and work crews were notified in advance. The stack was felled with no issues or problems.

“The stack was located in area of the site that had no bearing on the efforts to recover Jamie Fitzgerald. That work is continuing seven days a week. Our focus continues to be on recovering Jamie and protecting the workers who are on site. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Jamie’s loved ones,” the statement said.

A previous statement released on Dec. 21 said that recovery efforts could take until mid-to-late January.

“Recovery work is continuing at the Adamo Group’s Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Ohio. Based on the observations and knowledge of our team and the first responders on site, our immediate focus is recovering our missing employee and ensuring the safety of the crews working on the recovery effort. As a company, we have our very best people, specialized and top-of-the-line equipment and every available resource on the site. Recovery work is expected to be completed in mid- to late January,” said the statement that Monday.

The statement reported that Adamo Group continues to fully cooperate and take direction from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) investigation team and local officials – including providing all requested data and documentation – to safely conduct the recovery operation of Fitzgerald and to determine the cause of the incident.

“As previously announced, Adamo has engaged Thornton Tomasetti to assist in the recovery. Thornton Tomasetti is a nationally recognized engineering firm with extensive, directly-related experience from its work on similar types of incidents throughout the country. The firm, along with input and direction from OSHA, will execute an engineering plan that allows the recovery process to continue without endangering workers, law enforcement representatives and first responders,” said the statement.