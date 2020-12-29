Press Release

Through a plan approved by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the stack at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio, was taken down this morning by The Adamo Group. An engineering analysis performed by Thornton Tomasetti – a nationally recognized independent engineering firm – identified the stack as a potential hazard to the crews working at the site.

All local and state law enforcement, first responders and work crews were notified in advance. The stack was felled with no issues or problems.

The stack was located in area of the site that had no bearing on the efforts to recover Jamie Fitzgerald. That work is continuing seven days a week.

Our focus continues to be on recovering Jamie and protecting the workers who are on site. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Jamie’s loved ones.