Mary M. Mason, 97, of Manchester, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born Sept. 25, 1923 in Adams County, daughter of the late Homer and Lula Baker Thatcher. She was the widow of the late Cecil Mason. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Marth R. Bennett, her first husband, Gordon Bennett; nine brothers and one sister.

ShMary is survived by her sons, Niles Bennett, Mike Mason and wife Bev; brother, Richard Thatcher and wife Laura; special niece, Meridon Jackson; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at the Manchester Cemetery with pastor Darrell Myers Jr. officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

Social distancing and masks will be required at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bentonville Christian Union Church, 7078 SR 41, Manchester, OH 45144 or Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, KY 41056.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.