William “Les” Mitchell, 97 of Peebles, passed away Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020, at the Riverside Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio.

Les was born in Peebles on April 25, 1923, the son of the late William C. and Mattie (Green) Mitchell. Besides his parents he was preceded by his wife, Urania (McFarland) Mitchell on Nov. 17, 2017, his daughter, Linda Mitchell, and two grandchildren.

Les was an Army World War II veteran. After serving in the military, he worked as a self-employed Insurance Sales Agent.; he was a member of the Peebles VFW and American Legion in Seaman. Les attended the Peebles Church of God.

Les is survived by his sonm Wayne and Julie Mitchell of Peebles; and two daughters, Jennie Hill of Otway and Vickie Penn of Peebles. He also leaves two brothers, Larry Mitchell and Garry Mitchell, both of Peebles; and a sister, Kathleen Brewer of Harveysburg. Les will be missed by his seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday Dec. 28, 2020, at the Peebles Church of God with Harold Keaton officiating. Burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery. Military graveside services were held at the cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home.

