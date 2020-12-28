New information in shooting of local Wildlife Officer

By Tom Cross

New information has come to light regarding the shooting of Wildlife Officer Kevin Behr. This information has come from various news sources, ODNR, the Clinton County Sheriff’s office, Municipal Court, and others close to the family.

Former Adams County ODNR Wildlife Officer Kevin Behr was shot late Sunday afternoon, Dec.20, the last day of Ohio’s deer gun season, during an investigation into a Clinton County deer poaching complaint.

Officer Behr served as the Adams County Wildlife Officer from 1999 to 2006 and then moved up the ranks to investigator and did some undercover work for ODNR. He resides with his family in the Peebles area. His wife Kathy is with the office of Information & Education at the Division of Wildlife District 5 office in Xenia. Behr has served with the Ohio Division of Wildlife for 25 years graduating from the academy in 1996.

The shooting occurred in Clark Township at Macedonia and Martinsville Road in Clinton County. According to sources, Behr and three other wildlife officers were setting up on a (buck) deer decoy when the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 20.

In a statement from Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer it appears the suspect unintentionally shot the officer while he was standing near the decoy in a case of mistaken identity. It has been reported the three suspects spotted the decoy from the road and two of the suspects exited the vehicle and approached from a direction the wildlife officers were not expecting, stalking the (deer) decoy. One suspect waited in the woods for deer that might be pushed his way. The other suspect, Brian Liming, took a shot at the decoy thinking it was real, the shot instead striking Officer Behr. Liming heard the officer screaming and ran towards Behr who yelled for the suspect to call 911. Liming then fled the scene on foot, telling the other suspect to call 911, but later turned himself in.

A box of 20 gauge deer slugs was recovered from the vehicle and a spent 20 gauge shell was found on the suspect. One unconfirmed source said Behr was shot with a 20gauge shotgun using a sabot slug. There are also some unconfirmed reports that a thermal night vision scope was mounted on the weapon. If that is the case the heat signature from a person could have been misinterpreted for that of a deer.

In an undercover investigation it is unlikely the officers were wearing blaze orange that is required of Ohio hunters during the deer gun season. It is not known if any of the suspects were wearing blaze orange although the charges against the three suspects do not specify this.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s office received the 911 call around 4 p.m. that a wildlife officer had been shot. Officer Behr was air-flighted to the UC Hospital Trauma Center. Sources close to the family say Behr was shot in the lower groin area and will require multiple surgeries.

According to press releases, the wounds were considered serious but survivable. One retired wildlife officer described Behr’s condition as “life–altering”. At the time of this writing, a third surgery had been performed and Behr was resting in the ICU unit waiting on additional surgeries. He is in serious but stable condition.

In an interview with Chip Hart on 700 WLW radio, Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker stated that the investigation is being conducted entirely by the Clinton County Sheriff’s office and that ODNR has few details at this time.

The three suspects in the case were apprehended, one at the scene by a wildlife officer, another suspect with the help of state highway patrol aircraft, and the third suspect surrendered. Two of the suspects admitted to already tagging a deer or hunting without a license.

Charged were Brian Liming, 49, charged with weapon under disability, hunting without permission or a deer permit. He is believed to be the alleged shooter.

Thomas Davis, 35, charged with aiding an offender. He is alleged to be the driver of the vehicle. Released on bail.

Brian Achtermann, 36, charged with hunting without a license or deer permit. Allegedly he had entered the woods with the intent to take a deer. Liming would push toward him on property he (they) had no permission to hunt. It is believed Achtermann is the one that called 911. He was released on bail.

The investigation is ongoing and new details are expected. Additional charges may be forthcoming by the Clinton County Prosecutor.

The suspects were arraigned on Tuesday (Dec. 29) in Clinton County Municipal Court.

This story will be updated as new information about the case is released

Ohio Wildlife Lodge 143 has organized a fundraiser for Kevin and his family to assist them during the challenging times ahead. For more information go to www.unit2.org/strongasabehr .

Donations may be made at any Firth Third Bank: Kevin J Behr Benefit Account, Routing #042202196, Account #xxxxxx2403. Or by check payable to: Ohio Wildlife Officer Lodge 143, denoting Kevin Behr in the memo and mailed to: Tim Rourke, P.O. Box 4333, Sidney, Ohio 45365.

To keep up on officer Behr’s condition daily updates are posted on