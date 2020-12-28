Mary Ann Thomas, 85, passed away Saturday Dec. 26, 2020 at Adams County Manor.

Miss Thomas was born Dec. 14, 1935 in Aberdeen to the late Robert Eugene and Theordshia McCarty Thomas. She worked as a secretary at Aberdeen School for 34 years and after it closed, she went to work at Manchester Junior High School for three years. She was a member of St. Patrick Church.

Survivors include her sisters, Terri (Tracy) Grooms of Winchester, Ohio and Kathy (Jerry) Kelley of Aberdeen; a brother, Leo (Linda) Thomas of Aberdeen; a sister-in-law, Sue Thomas of Aberdeen; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Alford Thomas and Edward Eugene Thomas.

Services for Mary Ann Thomas will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at St. Patrick Church in Maysville with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.

Pallbearers will be Rob Thomas, Scott Thomas, Derek Whaley, Derrick McCann, Mac Kelley, and Hunter Hoop.