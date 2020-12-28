Charles Oliver Chamblin, 60, of West Union, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 28, 1960 in West Union, Ohio, to the late Charles and Lola Mingus Chamblin. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his special friend, Ray Hayslip.

Charlie was preceded in death by his mother and father, Charles and Lola Chamblin; two brothers, Harry Hodge and David Chamblin; and a sister, Mary Stephenson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Donna Marie Wilson Chamblin of West Union; children, Gary Lee Chamblin of Ft. Myers, Florida, Jeffery Allen (Beth) Chamblin of West Union, Kayla Denise (Curly) Thacker of Seaman, and Brandon Dale (Tanya) Chamblin of Blue Creek; 11 grandkids, Carter and Clara Chamblin, Brian and Melanie Hess, Zoe Blevins, Nevaeh, Westen and Easten Chamblin, Tristen Allen Chamblin, Colton and Billy Chamblin; step-grandson, Jericho Reynolds; sisters, Helen (Paul) Ball of Winchester and Chrissy Chamblin (Jack Steward) Ross; brothers, Harold and Glenn Christman, both of West Union; as well as several nieces, nephews, friends and church friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. 2020 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Pastor Dave Sibole will officiate. Burial will follow at Trotter Cemetery in West Union.

