Wayne Edward Mitchell, 79, of Bainbridge passed from this life at 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield. He was born Feb. 3, 1941 in Manchester, the son of the late Harold and Mary (Lewis) Mitchell. On Jan. 14, 1967 he married Victory (Hoop) Mitchell, who survives.

He is also survived by two sons Tony (Marsha) Mitchell of Leesburg and Brandon Mitchell of Greenfield; six grandchildren, Amanda, Megan, Brooke, Shelby, Abigail, and Madeline; six great grandchildren; brother Roger (Sue) Mitchell of West Union; aunt Jayetta Hardin of Georgetown ; sisters-in-law Barbara Mitchell of West Union and Pam Hoop of West Milton; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including Gary Grim, Randy Carter, Clark Posey, Jeff Barnhart and Jerry Smith.

In addition to his parents Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Sandra (Wagner) Mitchell and brothers Chet and Jerry Mitchell.

In 2004 Wayne retired from the Chillicothe Telephone Company after more than 40 years of service and he was a member of the Bainbridge Lodge 196 F&AM. Wayne loved racing and being part of the pit crew. He also enjoyed cutting firewood.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in the Bainbridge Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Barnhart officiating. Those attending the service will need to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. No calling hours will be held.