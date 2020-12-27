Richard Lynn Dunkin, age 84, of West Union, Ohio, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his residence. Richard was born Jan. 2, 1936 in Blue Creek. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Bessie (Hawkins) Dunkin; wife, Bessie Irma (Shivener) Dunkin; one infant son; and two brothers: Alan and Eddie Dunkin.

Richard is survived by one daughter, Tammera L. (Gary) Young of West Union; three sons: Randy Dunkin of Maysville, Kentucky, Timothy (Judy) Dunkin of West Union, and Keith Dunkin of West Union; 11 grandchildren: Tracy, Jennifer, Kyle, Matt, Troy, Sarah, Catherine, Sophia, Brandy, Andrea and Dawndala; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson. and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Humane Society of Adams County Inc., P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693 or The West Union Church of Christ, 270 Lloyd Rd., West Union, Ohio 45693

The public walk-through visitation is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral service is 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, Pastor Dennis J. Grooms will officiate.

A Military flag presentation will be performed by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Please follow COVID-19 requirements and wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.