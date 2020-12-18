Margaret “Maggie” Hoff

Margaret Elaine Lautenbach Hoff, 80, of Adams County, Ohio, died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home near Athens, Ohio. Born April 23, 1940, she is predeceased by her parents, Herman and Sarah Margaret (Hamilton) Lautenbach of Bellefontaine, Ohio, her late husband Reverend Elford (“Ford”) Hoff, sister Reverend Ruth Ann (Harold) Keck, brother Walter (Janie) Lautenbach, and grandson Robert Weyer.

Margaret (also known as “Maggie” by her friends and family) was a loving mother, wife, friend, and talented musician. In her youth, Maggie toured with Capital University Chorus, where she received her undergraduate degree, as well as with the Norman Luboff Choir in the early 1960s. She received her Masters Degree in Church Music from The Ohio State University before working at Ohio Northern University and the Ada United Methodist Church, where she met her husband, Rev. Elford Hoff.

Maggie infused her love of music into her local community, where she was the director of The Liberty Cornet Band since 1994, while also playing tuba in the organization. She was the organist for the Presbyterian Church in West Union, Ohio since 2001. Maggie had many piano and voice students throughout the years and taught music at West Union High School, Waverly High School, and Ohio Northern University. She adored working with her husband in the many churches they served – one of their favorites was the Christmas play where congregation members found themselves impromptu enacting the Christmas story. They served together as a team at Piketon Methodist Church, Village Chapel United Methodist Church, Hedges Chapel United Methodist Church, New Lexington United Methodist Church, West Union United Methodist Church, and the West Union Presbyterian Church.

Through this ministry, Maggie brought to life many musical additions including choirs, brass bands, bell choirs, and dulcimer groups. Maggie and Ford loved sharing laughter and music with the community – especially parades. Whether it was dulcimer and folk singers in Piketon, or bell choir floats in New Lexington, or The Liberty Band in West Union, all of their parade floats were built and pulled by Ford while Maggie bravely led the moving musicians in song. Maggie formed and directed the Adams County Ecumenical Chorus, annually performing Handel’s Messiah (Christmas and Easter selections, beginning in 1990 up until 2015).

The Liberty Cornet Band also played an annual Christmas Benefit Concert for The Salvation Army, from the mid-1990s until 2019. She continued her committed involvement in high school and community art programs, teaching music lessons, and playing the organ for her church until months before her passing.

Survivors include her daughter, Margaret May (Shannon and granddaughter Acadia Cook) of Athens, Ohio; son Trygve (Dr. Brooks Vardell) Hoff of Rochelle, Virginia; step-daughter Rachelle Hoff Benfield of Ada, Ohio; step-son Adam (Malgosia) Hoff of Maumee, Ohio; granddaughter Tora (Tyler) Musselman; grandson Aaron Weyer; as well as four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her pets: Tygger (dog) and two cats.

A virtual Memorial service will be held online on the tenth day of Christmas, Jan. 3, at 3 p.m. with a private gathering of family online following the service.

Donations in Maggie’s name may be sent to the Salvation Army (114 E. Central Pkwy. Cincinnati, OH. 45202 – please write in the memo section “for Adams County”). Donations will also be accepted for a scholarship fund for Adams County musicians. Please contact Margaret M. Hoff for more information (maggiehoffscholarship@gmail.com).