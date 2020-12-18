Jo Anne Newsome, age 80, of Sunshine Ridge Road in Jefferson Township in Blue Creek, Ohio, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Hospice of Hope in Portsmouth. Jo Ann was born June 7, 1940 in Adams County. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Machen and Ethel Faye (Fite) Gifford; husband, John Henry Newsome; two infant sons, Gregory Keith and John Douglas Newsome; one sister, Mary Lou Malone; and one brother, Robert Gifford.

Jo Anne is survived by loving daughter, Rebecca (Terry) Nelson of Blue Creek; one sister, Wilma Jean Johnson of McDermott; one granddaughter, Stacy (Billel) Boultif; one grandson, Jonathan (Amber) Nelson both of Blue Creek; three great grandchildren, Brionna Williams, Gabriel Boultif, and Dakota Nelson; one aunt, Ester Fite Pennington of West Union, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Sunshine Ridge Cemetery, 4630 Sunshine Ridge Road, Blue Creek, Ohio 45616.

The public visitation is from 3 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public visitation is 1 – 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Sunshine Ridge Church in Blue Creek.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Sunshine Ridge Church. Pastor Ralph Hayslip will officiate.

The public interment will be at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.