Gerald H Foster, 80 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital, in Batavia, Ohio.

Gerald was born in Winchester, Ohio, on Sept. 2, 1940, the son of the late Elvis and Grace (Swearingen) Foster.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his six brothers and a sister. Gerald is survived by his wife, Carol (Dixon) Foster, whom he married on March 6, 1960; his son, Chris Foster of Winchester; his sister, Sandy Wainscott of Williamsburg, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services, officiated by John Waugh, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester, Ohio, at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.

