First Vaccines administered to Ohio nursing facility residents and caregivers

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted visited Ohio nursing facilities across the state today to watch the administration of the first COVID-19 vaccines in the nation in long-term care facilities as part of a new partnership. The vaccines, which were given to residents and staff who chose to receive them, were given as part of the early scaling up of the federal Pharmacy Long-Term Care Partnership program. “It’s an incredible day in Ohio’s history. The rolling out of these vaccines mark a turning point in this pandemic,” said Governor DeWine. “I am honored that Ohio was selected as one of the first states where nursing home residents and staff could begin receiving these vaccinations. Residents at our nursing and assisted living facilities and their caregivers have been some of the hardest hit by this pandemic. This historic day allows us to offer a new level of protection for some of our most vulnerable Ohioans. It also brings us one step closer to moving past this virus.” Governor and Mrs. DeWine joined Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Walgreen’s President John Standley, and Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy at Crown Pointe Care in Columbus to watch a resident receive the first vaccine in the country administered as part of this program. Crown Pointe Care is one of 10 locations across the state, paired with the four pharmacy partners, Absolute Pharmacy, CVS, PharmScript, and Walgreen’s that are participating in the scale up. The full program will launch on Monday across the nation. Following the visit in Columbus, Governor and Mrs. DeWine traveled to Pleasantview Care Center in Parma to join Parma Mayor Timothy DeGeeter, Parma Fire Chief Mike Laskey, PharmScript Executive Vice President Mindy Ferris and Legacy Health Services Chief Executive Officer Eliav Sharvit to watch the administration of the first vaccine there. Lt. Governor Husted traveled to the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown to watch residents there receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “It was truly special to be there at Georgetown Veterans Home this morning as residents received their COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “These are individuals who bravely served our country, and they deserve to be among the first to receive it. It’s an exciting day for not only this facility, and its staff and residents, but also for all Ohioans.” Finally, Governor and Mrs. DeWine traveled to the Ohio Veteran’s Home in Sandusky and joined Ohio Department of Veterans Services Superintendent Terry Prince to watch more residents and staff get vaccinated. Residents of nursing facilities are part of the group, referred to as Phase 1A, who if they choose to, may receive the COVID-19 vaccine first. When the program fully launches, the four pharmacy partners will schedule vaccine clinics with the vast majority of Ohio’s nursing facilities. Those facilities that did not sign up with the program will work with their local health departments to receive vaccinations. For more information about Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination plan visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.