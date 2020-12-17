When COVID hits home

By Ashley McCarty

The cruel reality of COVID-19 is never truly realized until it is experienced personally.

As outsiders, we never adequately grasp the agony experienced by families struck by the impartial virus. We offer our condolences, can only imagine the pain, though it is an unforgettable suffering to those it touches firsthand.

Laura Ballinger has lost a husband — children Lucas, 16, and August, 12, a father.

“Jessie Ballinger was just a good man. He did what he needed to do, he took care of his family; that was his number one priority, his family. He did everything he knew to make sure the kids had what they needed and loved. That’s what he thrived on was his children and his family,” said Laura Ballinger.

When Jessie first caught COVID-19, he displayed the symptoms of a regular cold — it wasn’t later until those innocuous symptoms would reveal something more heinous.

“We didn’t know that he or his mother had COVID-19 until we were all called over to her home. She had collapsed on the floor, and they called us to try and get her up, because she was confused. We had thought she may have just had a UTI, because she wasn’t showing any COVID-19 symptoms, per se, but she also had a chronic lung condition called pulmonary fibrosis. She coughed all the time anyway, so if she did have COVID-19 symptoms before this collapse, we missed it,” said Ballinger.

After his mother, Brenda Ballinger, was transferred to a care facility, she was tested. It was positive.

“So, we were all exposed by her. That is when we decided that everybody needed to get tested, because we all had cold symptoms. Jessie and Lucas were actually the first to get tested after Brenda got tested. Lucas was positive, but Jessie was not — which we know now was a false negative, because once he was admitted to the hospital, it did come back positive. The next day, August and I were tested, and we were also positive,” said Ballinger.

While the family remained relatively robust against the virus, Jessie got worse.

“He was losing his appetite. We have an oximeter here to test oxygen levels and heart rate, and his oxygen levels kept declining. He wasn’t particularly acting very short of breath, but I told him that he needed to go to the hospital, because he wasn’t sustaining his oxygen levels up high enough. So, I took him,” said Ballinger.

In early October, Jessie was admitted into SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio.

“The first day he was admitted into the hospital, he was admitted onto their COVID-19 unit. They were watching his symptoms, they were trying to get his oxygen levels up, and he was doing okay, but they could not get his oxygen levels up. He was in that COVID-19 unit for two days,” said Ballinger.

On Oct. 6, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

“They tried to get his oxygen levels up that entire day, and they really couldn’t. They put him on what they call a vapotherm at max oxygen levels, and it wasn’t working. They weren’t able to get it up, his blood wasn’t oxygenating, it just wasn’t working,” said Ballinger.

On Oct. 7, his mother passed away from COVID-19. The news was delivered to Jessie alone in his hospital room, unable to have visitors.

The next day, Ballinger would receive a phone call at 2 a.m., Oct. 8.

“He said, ‘they told me they need to intubate me or become a DNR.’ Basically, they needed to intubate to ventilate, or he was going to die right there. He was scared, he was terrified — that is definitely one of the things I cannot get out of my head is his voice,” said Ballinger as she fought her tears.

Jessie was intubated at SOMC for seven days, though after continuing to not improve, it was imperative he be transferred.

“The next step was to transfer him to UC or to another facility where they could put him on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which is a heart and lung bypass machine. The doctor at UC flew out to SOMC to monitor him, and to see if he even qualified to go on ECMO. They determined that he was able to go on ECMO, so they transported him by ambulance because he was too large for a med flight to UC. Jessie was 6’9, and he was 400 lb; with him and the doctor, he was just too large to put in the flight,” said Ballinger.

On Oct. 14, Jessie was transferred to UC and put on the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation treatment.

“ECMO is a machine where they take large-sized cannulas and put them in the jugular vein in your neck as well as your femoral vein in your leg, and these tubes are about the size of a water hose; they circulate oxygenated blood in and out of your body. So, after they got him hooked up to ECMO — he was still on the ventilator, of course — and they had him sedated and on multitudes of medication to keep him alive. Basically life support. Without these machines he would have died immediately,” said Ballinger.

After six days of ECMO, sedation and ventilation, it was decided Jessie would undergo a tracheostomy.

“They told me that the tracheostomy has a better outcome, because with the ventilator going through the esophagus, it causes more damage. So, I said okay. They did the tracheostomy, which everything went fine. He was on ECMO and the tracheostomy for a total of 11 days,” said Ballinger.

Jessie’s lungs were starting to make improvements, and he was able to be taken off of the ECMO. He was oxygenating his blood on his own.

“Which was awesome, he was getting better. It just kept improving, he kept doing better every day from there; there were small minor setbacks, but nothing to be worried about. He did have one setback with his tracheostomy where he started bleeding and they couldn’t get it under control, so they took him to surgery and they fixed it, it was fine. He was okay,” said Ballinger.

Jessie was slowly weaned off of sedation, and the plethora of medications which seemed to always loom ominously at his bedside.

“He was doing great. He finally came to and was waking up, and I was able to see him in the hospital. I was able to see him through the glass — I couldn’t go in the room with him because he was still considered contagious — so we just waved at each other. He couldn’t speak because of the tracheostomy, so I had to read his lips. That was okay for a while,” said Ballinger.

Then, one night at work, she received an inspiring call — she could finally go in his room.

“That was so exciting. At this point, he was in the hospital for going on 37 days. I went into the room with him, and it was beautiful — this was the day he died,” she said.

She visited with him on that day for six hours. She didn’t want to leave.

“It was beautiful. I was able to touch him and talk to him and be close. He was just so happy, you could see it in his face,” she said.

While she visited, a familiar problem surfaced — his tracheostomy started bleeding.

“I told the nurse, so they did everything that they could. They had the ENT’s come in, they did everything, and I thought it was under control because they had it packed. They did everything they could to stop it, and it was almost midnight before I left,” said Ballinger.

Ballinger arrived at her hotel room with the thought of going back tomorrow — 45 minutes later, her world would crash around her.

“They called me about 45 minutes later and said that I needed to come back in — they were coding him. I asked what happened, and they just told me to come in. When I got there, they were coding him currently, CPR, the whole nine yards. They tried for about an hour, they just couldn’t get him back,” said Ballinge

Jessie had hemorrhaged, causing his airways to become lodged.

“He went into cardiac arrest. We thought we had it, we really did. They were getting ready to transfer him to rehabilitation,” she said.

Jessie passed away on Nov. 14, only days shy of his 42nd birthday.

“It was the bleeding complication of COVID-19. His lungs were better, he was better from the actual virus, but COVID-19 causes bleeding and clotting problems. That’s what happened. I was just in shock. I still kind of don’t know how to feel. It’s still kind of not real, but it is,” said Ballinger.

Since the onset of COVID-19 in Adams County, 13 people have died.

“Open your eyes, this isn’t fake, this isn’t some political media stunt. It’s real. It’s hurting people, it’s killing people, it’s destroying families,” she warned.