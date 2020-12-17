Hunter White, PHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Hunter White

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Clint and Heidi White

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Soccer, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The countless memories with my team and people I grew up with

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The fact that it’s about over

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Freshman year against New Boston I scored my first goal

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Linkin Park, Green Day

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Cuba

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Shawshank Redemption”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Middle

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sports, being with family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
No one

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college to play
soccer and major in Mnistry and Marketing