SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Hunter White
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Clint and Heidi White
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Soccer, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The countless memories with my team and people I grew up with
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The fact that it’s about over
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Freshman year against New Boston I scored my first goal
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Linkin Park, Green Day
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Cuba
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Shawshank Redemption”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Middle
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sports, being with family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college to play
soccer and major in Mnistry and Marketing