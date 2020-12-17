SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Hunter White

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Clint and Heidi White

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Soccer, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The countless memories with my team and people I grew up with

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The fact that it’s about over

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Freshman year against New Boston I scored my first goal

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Linkin Park, Green Day

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Cuba

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Shawshank Redemption”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Middle

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Sports, being with family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college to play

soccer and major in Mnistry and Marketing