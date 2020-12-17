Prepared teachers make virtual learning successful

By Ashley McCarty

Teachers share the fruits of their labor as the Adams County Ohio Valley School District transitions back to traditional learning.

ACOVSD had made the decision to transfer to virtual learning on Nov. 16 following some alarming data regarding the coronavirus.

“The decision was not an easy decision. ACOVSD had demonstrated that through using safe practices and protocol in dealing with COVID-19, we could transport, feed, house and educate our students. Given one of my many conversations with Dr. [William] Hablitzel, the COVID-19 cases per 100,000 during the week of Nov. 9, were on the rise. On Nov. 13, there were 570 cases per 100,000 with 4 indicators met. The data was correct and transitioning to virtual learning was a good decision. On Nov. 25, there were 1014 cases per 100,000 with six indicators met. On Dec. 5, there were 584 cases per 100,000 with three indicators met,” said Superintendent Richard Seas.

The COVID-19 risk, although very much in the school and community, was trending downward, he said.

Unlike last spring, when the districts were abruptly forced into virtual learning by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, this school year the teachers had the advantage of time on their side, and they made the most of it.

Since the beginning of the year — and even during summer break — three fifth-grade teachers from Peebles Elementary School had planned for the possibility of another shutdown.

When we got shut down in the spring, the virtual learning side of it was not fun because we weren’t really prepared for it. It was a last minute decision. So, even before we decided to come back to school this year, we were like, we have to have a plan in place [in case this happens again],” said Brittany Pryor, Math teacher.

From the first day of class, their students were taught Google Classroom.

“We taught them Google Classroom, we taught them how to turn in assignments, we taught them how to write in their stream, we taught them how to find the agendas for the class and how to communicate with the teachers. From day one. So, even when we are in class in-person, we are still doing the same things as we were doing when we went virtual. We wanted it to be a seamless transition,” said Pryor.

Once children arrived in class, they would have their Chromebooks opened, and look at the agenda for the subject that day.

“In that agenda it was the links for all of the assignments that day. So, we’re trying to make it as easy for them and the parents as we could, where all you have to do is click on a link and it takes them right to their resource that they need to find, or the assignment, whatever they’re doing for that day,” said Brooklyn Stephens, Intervention Specialist and co-teacher of Math and Reading.

The biggest barrier last year was the inability to prepare — a half a day in advance, the district was informed they wouldn’t be coming back for the rest of the year.

“You have no way of communicating with them, you have no way of getting resources to them,” said Stephens.

At one point last year, buildings were completely inaccessible, preventing them from obtaining resources in their classrooms. Now, for some students that don’t even have access to the internet, resources and materials can be downloaded on their Chromebook.

The preparedness and ease of the platform has also garnered positive attendance and response from students. According to Stephens, 90 percent of students were reciprocative in some way.

“It’s more student-led at home for their parents. The parents still do have to keep them on track, but could get on at anytime, look at their Google Classroom, and say this is what I have to do for today. It’s not the parents trying to scramble around, and saying they have no clue what they’re doing. I think it’s been good for the parents, too, because we did make a remote learning plan, a daily [schedule],” said Pryor.

This schedule also flowed over into their students without internet. With remote learning plans ready, students could be sent home with packets, and move at the same pace as virtual learning students.

The district also allowed for some one-on-one instruction for those students.

“It’s cohesive for all of our classes, because we are de-compartmentalized. So, what they do in my class, they’ll do in her class, and Science and Social Studies. We’re really all on the same playing field, so it’s not like they have to remember different procedures or different things for each class. We all use the same format,” said Amanda Adams, ELA Reading Teacher.

The format being Google Classroom, Google Meet and GoGuardian. The teachers have utilized the ability to “split their screens,” so that students can see the teachers while also being taught the material. GoGuardian also allows teachers to see the students, and be able to see their students’ screens, where teachers can open and close tabs.

“That has been so helpful, because it’s helped establish that accountability, where before, we weren’t prepared. We can see when they log in, we can see what they’re working on, so if a student chats with me and says they’re struggling with a problem, I can pull up their screen and watch that problem and then I can open up another tab where I can see them face-to-face and we can work through that problem together just like they were setting right here with me,” said Stephens.

GoGuardian has also been an asset to parents who may not understand the technology. The teachers urge parents that if they are struggling, simply have the child get on their Chromebook, log on, and they can take control from there.

Despite the ease in which virtual learning has evolved for them, the teachers can admit it doesn’t take the place of in-person learning; however, they’re doing the best with what they’re given. The most important part is that the students are still growing, excelling in their assignments and reaching out.

Assignment completion is significantly higher than it was in spring.

“I still feel really connected to them. Even though we’re not here, and like you said, it really doesn’t replace being here, but being able to see their faces every day, it’s just been very pleasant,” said Adams.

As they prepared to transition back, they reported feeling it would be just as seamless as going remote. The students are excited to come back, they said.

The teachers are likewise excited, though apprehensive that if another shutdown occurs, the students will be once again left without their resources.

“We’re excited to see our kids, we hope that everyone comes in healthy. If you’re sick, we’ll Google Meet you. If we do continue with our extended closure, just have your children log in. We know what we’re doing, we will get them there, do not get overwhelmed, or stressed, don’t feel like you have to do it. They have a Chromebook, have them log in, we’ll get through it,” said Stephens.

At Peebles High School, Mathematics Teacher Wyatt Gleadle and Language Arts Teacher Shana Grooms had slightly different approaches, but similar results.

As the High School approached shut down, both Gleadle and Grooms repackaged their lessons into a more compatible format for virtual learning.

“Think about what the key concepts are that I have to hit, what will I actually be able to cover in one hour or two hours a week digitally as opposed to the five normal class periods we would have,” said Gleadle.

Both Gleadle and Grooms have used Google Classroom on a one-to-one ratio. In addition, they taught students how to submit written assignments using whatever technology was available to them at home.

““Another thing I did was I prepared a video on Flipgrid. That’s something that my students have used in class, and I told them to check that, and they watched me say everyday when you come in, this is what you are going to do. So, I’ve utilized that platform. I’ve utilized that more with them so that they can hear direct instruction, but then they can go back and hear it repeated verbally,” said Grooms.

Unlike last year, the virtual learning process has been much more fluid.

“The schedule that the administration gave to us has helped tremendously for the students to know first through fourth periods you’re going to go to virtually on Monday and Tuesday. So, at 8 a.m., you click on that link, see your teacher and have your class. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, we have periods five through eight, and we would meet with those students. Those students knowing that their teacher is expecting to see them I think has really helped,” said Grooms.

Friday is a remediation day, in which students that need intervention or help can reach out to them.

“I think the schedule is really well-balanced to where students are not overwhelmed and trying to get to eight classes throughout the course of day, and you still have time to get things done. I don’t think — as a teacher — I didn’t feel like it was chaotic. That was my biggest worry, was the chaos of trying to get to seven or eight different groups of students every day. I thought that would take up most of your time, just trying to get to one group or another, but I think the way we planned it was the best way we could have done it,” said Gleadle.

The quantity of work is less, but is made up for in quality, said Grooms.

“If we were to continue to go virtual for any reason, then I think we would have to talk to the students, again, but just like we would have to talk to them in a classroom about getting regrouped, reset and finish this time out well. I do that within my own classroom, too, so it’s maybe only slightly different, but still the same concept,” said Grooms.

When the students return, Grooms and Gleadle will take a day or two to review, help students, and readjust before proceeding with routine and moving on to the next lesson where they left off virtually.

Both Gleadle and Grooms are excited to see their students and return.

“I don’t think our students realize how much energy we get from interacting with them. That’s like the fun part of your job, the thing you look forward to is the personal interaction, and actually being able to help them face-to-face. I felt the loss of that, I miss that. It makes your day seem much more dull not having your students in front of you all day to communicate with. Talking to someone over Google Meet is not the same as being in-person. I’m hoping that they’ll feel the same way,” said Gleadle.

Grooms plans to invite her students back with a smile, even under her mask.

“We’re excited to see them and welcome them back into our hallways. Our hallways are way too quiet here without them. I’ve referred to our school as a ghost town when they’re not here, and I don’t like that feeling. So, I’m excited to have them back,” said Grooms.

The teachers extend their appreciation to the community.

“We appreciate the community’s support and patience during this time for all of us learning new ways and methods. Thank you for trusting us with your child’s education. No matter how we have to do that, we will get it done,” said Grooms.

Seas is firm in his stance that virtual learning was the correct decision.

“As of Dec. 10, our dedicated staff members are prepared to bring kids back into the buildings and all eight of our schools in the district should be able to return to in-person learning. Given the need to transition to virtual learning, the teachers did a fantastic job of using the chromebooks to educate our kids. Kudos to the teachers for using the chromebooks effectively. Kudos to our building administrators for expecting and supporting the teachers to use technology. Kudos to our technology department for securing grants to bring in an additional 900 chromebooks, distribute “hotspots”, and address connectivity issues,” said Seas.

Although virtual learning was an option taken, in-person learning — using the safety measures in place for staff and students —is needed to address the “whole student” and their education, he said.

“In my 18 years as being a superintendent, I never thought I would be living through a pandemic and trying to operate a school district. Our staff has done a tremendous job of dealing with the COVID-19 issues and trying to educate our students,” said Seas.