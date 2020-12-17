Heroes rise to the occasion amidst tragedy

By Ashley McCarty

In this week’s “Unsung Heroes,” the Defender would like to honor those members of the community who have risen in one this year’s darkest hours.

On Dec. 9, tragedy struck the community as part of the Killen Generating Station collapsed. Under the smoke, rubble and dismantled steel, five men lay trapped.

First responders sprung to action, and from all over the county and surrounding areas, sirens wailed into the morning as brave men and women rushed to fulfill their dutiful call. Two men were extracted early that day — the third, lodged under the debris, would not be rescued until later.

“They called for our fire and squad to respond to Manchester to help, and immediately I’m thinking that they need as many hands as they can get, so I started that way to try to assist in any way possible. After we got there and kind of started gathering everybody together, [we tried] to make a game plan,” said Chief David Benjamin of Aberdeen Police Department.

The construction workers were able to give them a vicinity of where the trapped men may be.

“There was a firefighter that actually went into the location where they believed him to be at. At that point in time, [he was] able to see his hand, see his face and reach down and make contact with him, touch his hand. So, that’s when we at least had some hope that we were going to be able to get in to this gentleman. As they started to uncover him and get to him a little better, they came back out with some news — they just didn’t see any way that they were going to be able to get him out alive,” said Benjamin.

Pinned by steel beams, and with tons of debris on top of him, it was unsure if crews could get him out in time.

“We thought he was just really going to be short on time. That’s why I personally made the decision to send another guy in, even though it was really unstable at that time. I looked at my guys and I said, listen, we can’t let that man die in there alone. No one deserves to die alone if they don’t have to. I said, ‘I need somebody that will volunteer to go in there and try to get this radio to him,’” said Lt. Kevin Walters of the Manchester Fire Department.

Firefighter Brandon Jones would raise his hand.

“Me and David [Benjamin] prayed with Brandon. He grabbed the radio and went right in there,” said Walters.

Before Jones would venture into the gaping maw of debris and tangled steel, Benjamin reached out.

“So, at that point in time they allowed his supervisor from the construction company and a couple of other fire and EMS guys to go back in there and supply with him with a radio and a cellphone so that he could maybe reach out to his [wife], his family, because they just didn’t feel like there was any chance at all that he was going to make it out. Before they went in, I spoke with his supervisor and I asked him, ‘Will you please ask him if he’s ever been saved, if he knows Jesus, and if he wants somebody to pray with him, if he wants to be saved, I’m here,’” said Benjamin.

Moments later, Benjamin would be summoned and asked to grab a radio.

“We all kind of got an opportunity to speak with him on the radio for a few minutes, and he asked me to pray with him. So, all of the firefighters, EMS, construction workers, we all kind of gathered around, we all prayed with him. It was a very emotional time, not just for me, but for many others thinking that this was going to be his last moments of life and being able to pray with him — and then we all prayed for a miracle,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin spoke with an officer later, and fervently said, “I’m sorry, but I’m just one of those that never gives up; I hold on to every last moment of hope until otherwise. I said we just can’t give up.”

Crews would continue to claw and scratch at the rubble, gaining victory inch by agonizing inch.

“When they brought him out and he was alive and still had his legs, we were all in just utter amazement of God’s absolute miracle. There’s no way to explain it. I don’t think you can explain it by any way except for a miracle of God. Every firefighter, EMT, every first responder that was on scene, we were just literally the hands and feet of Jesus Christ that day,” said Benjamin.

Even as the third man was rescued, however, there was still work to do — two men remained.

Hours passed, and the chill of night fell with little remorse to those who fought in its blistering conditions. Families and bystanders descended upon the scene with baited breath, ready to withstand the frigid temperatures for any sign of hope or resolve.

The sun rose on Thursday with progress made, but no hope to be found.

“I was the fortunate one to get the desperate call. They said they needed many things, mostly they needed some sense of heat for the family, first responders, and search crews,” said Judge Brett Spencer of Adams County Courts.

Spencer would call Veronica Grooms and various members of his staff. Michael Thompson and Jimmy Mitchell of Ranger Steel, with the grace of Bob Grutza, owner, provided a couple of torpedo heaters. Two more heaters, as well as generators and chords were acquired from Maysville Rental.

“What an amazing community. Everybody stepped up, food was coming in, lodging was provided, Sheriff [Kimmy] Rogers jumped in, Lee Pertuset for the Engineer’s Office. When I pulled in there, there were probably 10 county workers — outside of their time — that were down there and unloaded the generators and got everything set up for everybody. They did it without any expectation of credit. It was amazing,” said Spencer.

The heaters held 55 gallons of kerosene, which the staff was able to secure from Community Fuel in West Union.

“The county garage left their truck down their loaded so that they could continue to fill, and we got gasoline for the generators. What was instrumental for us was Veronica and Marla Thompson — her husband Michael was the gentleman who pulled all of that off, and then our community service drivers stayed and worked, and that would have been Kevin Eldridge. Those were the folks from our division that were down there, but there was so many people,” said Spencer.

Commissioner Ty Pell made the call to the county garage to secure the fuel trucks.

“Judge Spencer paid for the diesel fuel for the county garage to haul for us down there. It was definitely a team. They were saying that the family and some of the employees there that are still trying recover the [men] were getting so cold in the night that it was hard for them to work and stay in the cold. It is a lot colder for them down on the river,” said Grooms.

Grooms said everything was under Spencer’s direction.

“He woke up [Thursday] morning, and he felt horrible. [An individual] reached out to him, and he just asked them what they needed. So, we ran around yesterday and orchestrated it,” she said.

The community also pitched in to feed the tireless men and women as they slowly dug into the wreckage. S and G, of Manchester, Ohio, Snappy Tomato Pizza, as well as countless others pitched in to provide.

“We all stick together, that’s just what small towns do. Myself, Jami Dryden, Daphne Spires, and Marsha Turner. We just got together. I knew Snappy’s probably done the dinner, and I took up the supper. We got together and raised money and went and bought chicken for them that night, and then went to Frisch’s and got breakfast sandwiches,” said Shawn Palmer of S and G.

Several other small businesses were purchased from, he said.

“We’ve had a lot of donations. We’ve actually stopped taking donations until we find out how long they’re going to be there, because we fed them breakfast again today, and somebody bought dinner today, and we have a church going up tomorrow, and we have another business that’s going to go in tomorrow evening. Actually I’m going in with another group just to help them out,” said Palmer.

As long as they’re there, they’re going to provide as much as they can, he said.

It is with unwavering dedication that these entities offered their assistance: Winchester Police Department, West Union Fire/EMS, Manchester Fire/EMS, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, State Highway Patrol, Monroe Fire Dept., Aberdeen Fire/EMS/Police, Ripley Police/Fire/EMS, Georgetown Fire/EMS, Region 6 USAR Team, COST USAR, Adams County Probation Dept., Bradford Towing, Meadows Towing and Recovery, Larry McFarland Towing and Auto Repair, Gray’s Towing Service of Batavia, Air Evac Life Team 89, and UC Air Care.

These, and many more unnamed heroes of our community, who in the name of good offered their assistance, and expect nothing in return.

As of Saturday, Dec. 12, the body of Clyde Douglas Gray had been recovered. Jamie Fitzgerald has yet to be found as of press time.

The battle endures.