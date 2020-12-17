Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Nov. 30, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Michael Hughes.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

A conference call was held with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen to discuss the following legal issues: Aid Run Road, Liberty Township/petition to vacate; County website security update and related email discussion.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to establish the 2021 regular session meeting date schedule for the Adams County Board of Commissioners as follows: Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25; Feb. 1, 8, 16, 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12, 19, 26; May 3, 10, 17, 24; June 1, 7, 14, 21, 28; July 2, 12, 19, 26; Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; Sept. 7, 13, 20, 27; Oct. 4, 12, 18, 25; Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27. The regular meetings will be conducted in the office of the Adams County Board of Commissioners and will commence at 9 a.m. until business is completed. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the list of holiday closures for the Adams County Board of Commissioners office and departments under their authority for 2021 as follows: Jan. 1, 2021- New Year’s Day; Jan. 15, 2021- Martin Luther King Day; Feb. 15, 2021- Presidents Day; April 2, 2021- Good Friday/Close at noon; May 31, 2021- Memorial Day; July 5, 2021- Independence Day; Sept. 6, 2021- Labor Day; Oct. 11, 2021- Columbus Day; Nov. 11, 2021- Observe Veterans Day; Nov. 25-26, 2021- Thanksgiving; Dec. 23, 2021- Observe Christmas/close at noon; Dec. 24, 2021- Observe Christmas; Dec. 31, 2021- New Year’s Eve/close at noon. Vote: all aye.

A conference call was held with JFS Director Angela Richmond to discuss the following issues: CARES Act Fund update/clients experiencing lost wages due to COVID-19; Staffing and remote work assignments.

A conference call was held with Tom Hollett, Maximus, to discuss an invoice received for the FY2021 cost allocation plan.

A conference call was held with Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, to discuss the following issues: 2020 departmental budget; Personnel; ESO software transition; Obsolete vehicle bid; CARES Act Fund requests.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a grant agreement with the Appalachian Regional Commission, Ohio Department Services Agency as Fiscal Agent, for the Winchester Industrial Park Broadband Project with amount not to exceed $340,000 and further authorize Commissioner Pell to sign on behalf of the county as presented by ECD Administrative Assistant Amanda Fraley. Vote: all aye.

Liberty Township Trustees Justin Ross and Jason Baldwin met with the Commissioners and County Engineer David Hook to discuss the petition calling for the vacation of Aid Run Road, T-13 and T-13a. The county engineer provided a summary of his findings including ODOT records concerning the road. The engineer’s report will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Liberty Township Trustees.

A conference call was held with Angela Richmond, JFS Director, to discuss a request to purchase equipment through CARES Act Funds for employees who are working remotely.

The Board also discussed the following issues: 2021 County budget; Possible reallocation of unused CARES Act Funds to the county.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.