Christmas Past

By Denae Jones

I remember the years when my children were all very small and I would dread dressing them up, fixing all of their hair, re-scheduling naps, and packing up the diaper bags and bouncy chairs. Then I’d bundle them up in their coats, hats and gloves and make several trips to get them all in their car seats, pack in the carefully wrapped gifts and covered dishes, and rush from Christmas service at church to another family Christmas party.

For a while, we had seven.

Seven family gatherings at seven different houses in four different towns.

Seven meals in which to prepare a covered dish.

Seven exchanges in which I would have to purchase, wrap, and bring gifts.

Seven times I’d have to wash the chocolate and spit-up out of the kids’ Christmas outfits so they could put them right back on again.

Seven nights the kids were crying all the way home from being overstimulated, overly tired, and stuffed with too much junk food.

It was mentally, physically, and financially exhausting.

Fast forward 15 years.

My kids are mostly grown. I haven’t seen a diaper bag in many years.

Church doors are closed.

There is only one Christmas party left for our family to attend, and that one got canceled because of Covid. The rest of our family have long since passed away or moved.

Being in quarantine has given us extra time to get our house decorated, but nobody can come over to enjoy it with us.

It’s…. eerily quiet.

I was thinking about the drastic differences between the two scenarios. The first was far too busy and rushed. I tried too hard to make everything perfect, and too focused on what was or was not convenient for me. I lost the meaning of Christmas somewhere between the Black Friday sales and the poopy diapers.

I took for granted that our quirky, loud, goofy family was all there together. It was what I referred to as ‘the golden years,’ when most all of our grandparents were still alive. When we could still hear their laugh and see their minds wander into the past where they would gather memories to tell stories of long ago. When their eyes would twinkle at the sight of their great grandchildren, and their giggles would make my heart smile. When we would pass home cooked, family recipes around the table and throw wrapping paper balls at each other.

Funny how the gatherings I dreaded back then are the very same things I miss the most now.

In contrast, the silence of this year is nothing but a screaming reminder of what we no longer have. No more Downhome Christmas parades and tree lightings with choirs of school kids and hot chocolate being passed around. No more hugs and handshakes on the way into an in-person church service. No crowded pews, candlelight, and nativity plays. No warm embraces and handshakes. No school parties. No family gatherings. It’s easy to get lost in the loneliness of those thoughts.

I was thinking of those loved ones no longer with us. That’s the loneliest part of all. But I thought of something today that I somehow didn’t think of before. We may not be sitting at the same table, but we are still praising the same God! It doesn’t matter which side of heaven we are on. Christmas isn’t about us. It’s about Christ. And we can still celebrate his birth together!

It’s only natural that our human heart breaks when we see that empty chair. But would our loved one want us to buckle in grief? I mean, isn’t Christmas about the Christ child? Let’s remember why he came. His whole purpose for being here on earth was to teach us to love God and love others, and to die for our sins so we can have everlasting life.

Knowing that, what must it be like for our loved one to be singing about the birth of Jesus – with Jesus?! They are singing right along with us, in a place that is free from all the sadness we have here. It’s pretty cool when you think about it.

This year is… eerily quiet, yes. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing if our focus is on the right thing.

Due to quarantine and travel restrictions, the rush of Christmas has largely been taken away for us. We are forced to slow down. That might be a blessing in disguise.

Let’s use this time to get better. We can reflect. Get our hearts right with God and with others. Let’s be joyful about one of the biggest gifts we have been given…. Time.

Let’s not take it for granted.

Time to make that phone call. Say that prayer. Share that memory. Hang that photo. Memorize that Bible verse. Help that friend. Give to that charity. Have that conversation. Mail that Christmas card with a handwritten letter.

Maybe we can’t drink hot chocolate around the Christmas tree on the town square, but we can snuggle under a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate in our own home with the ones we love the most. We can play that game. Watch that movie. Laugh at that joke. Memorize that voice. Enjoy that smile. Give thanks for the moments that are happening right now.

It’s a gift. Don’t miss it.

Have a blessed week, friends!

When we make Christ the center of everything we do, the rest of it kind of blurs into the background of importance. It’s not about the ‘what.’ It’s about the ‘why.’

When we’re making Christmas preparations, are we thinking of how much time and money it takes? Or how we are serving God by serving others?

When we’re shopping for our family, do we use the extra money to purchase something for ourselves? Or do we use it to help someone in need?

When we talk to our family about Christmas, is it all about Santa, gifts, and the elf on a shelf? Or do we read them the nativity story as well?