Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

The Adams County Public Library has received a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), who partnered with Facebook and T-Mobile to help address the region’s digital divide. The “I’m a Child of Appalachia®” Fund at the FAO is working with Facebook and T-Mobile to create internet access for individuals in need.

Thanks to this program, our library will circulate 40 T-Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot Devices. Library patrons, aged 18 or older, can check out the devices with their library card for up to two weeks. The process is the same as checking out other library materials. We are thrilled to establish a hotspot lending program at our library, which will help you access remote learning, telehealth, remote work, and other vital e-services. Compared to the state’s non-Appalachian region, Appalachian Ohio experiences slower internet connections and fewer households are connected to the internet. We are excited to expand our services by allowing you to take the internet home! The program will also support library systems in Athens, Harrison, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Pike, and Vinton counties, offering 240 hotspots total. Circulation of these devices has begun, so call your local library to reserve a hotspot or place a hold on one using our online catalog.

Celebrate the holiday season with a story. Join North Adams Library Programmer Allison Burton for a live Zoom Christmas Storytime on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Allison will read the children’s book “Merry Christmas, Mary Christmas” by Laurie B. Friedman and will guide everyone in making a festive Handprint Wreath craft. The Zoom meeting details will be posted on our website and Facebook.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to pick out your gifts from our Santa Shop. Going on now through Dec. 18, children who completed our Merry Money 2020 Holiday Reading Program can “buy” gifts from our online Santa Shops on our website: adamscolibrary.org. Each library branch has their own Santa Shop, but you can choose gifts from any library regardless of which branch you signed up at. To “buy” items, simply call your local library branch, state the child’s name, which gifts they would like, and set up an appointment to pick the items up. If you do not have internet access, visit your local library branch during their operating hours and ask to browse our Santa Shop catalogue. Remember, gifts are on a first come, first serve basis, so shop early to get the best selection. All gifts must be picked up by Friday, Dec. 18.

Library Resource Spotlight: Remember, free Wi-Fi is available from the parking lot at each Adams County Public Library branch from 5 a.m.- 10 p.m. daily.

Don’t forget, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3-5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.