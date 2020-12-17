By Mark Carpenter

After numerous COVID related delays, the Manchester Lady Greyhounds finally got their 2020-21 season underway on Thursday, Dec. 10, jumping right into the conference fire, hosting the Fairfield Lady Lions in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. For two and a half quarters, the Lady Hounds showed little rust at all, holding a double digit lead, before the Lady Lions turned it on. The visitors put together a huge 23-3 run that spanned from the third into the fourth quarters to erase the Manchester lead and escape with a 47-42 victory.

“this This was really a tough first game for us. playing a talented league opponent that already had three games under their belt” said Manchester head coach John Kennedy. “Plus, we were a little shorthanded with my assistant coach being out and our JV team quarantined. We only had nine girls to dress but they played hard and as much as you can run in practice, you simply can’t duplicate game situations and getting in game shape. That’s why we scrimmage but our last scrimmage was a month ago.”

“I think we just ran out of gas there at the end and quite frankly, I coached very poorly. I tried to let the kids play through some adversity and I should have taken a timeout or two to help them through. So that ‘L’ is on me. But props to Fairfield. They have a good group and they’re going to have a good season.”

The Lady Hounds got off to a good start on Thursday night, scoring the game’s first seven points, five from senior standout Brooke Kennedy plus a jumper from junior Hannah Hobbs. A pair of Kennedy free throws at the 1:49 mark of the first period made it 9-4 Manchester and after a bucket by Fairfield’s Ella Newkirk, the Lady Hounds closed the first period out with 5-0 run, capped by a Gabby Brown basket on a well-designed out-of-bounds play, to lead 14-6 after one.

The home team increased that run to 12-2 as the second stanza began, with a Kennedy three-pointer and a pair of Karigan Turner free throws giving them a 21-8 advantage. The Lady Lions bounced back with six straight of their own to close the gap before back-to-back Emily Sweeney treys pushed the Lady Hounds’ lead back to 27-14. Fairfield again answered, closing the first half on a 5-0 run to cut the Manchester lead to 27-19 at the intermission.

The Lady Lions opened the third quarter with a three-pointer from Peyton Magee, but later three-pointers from Kennedy and Sweeney seemed to right the ship for the Lady Hounds and keep them in from 36-24, but that turned out to be the final high point of the game for the home side. Manchester went scoreless over the final two minutes of the third period, while the Lady Lions found their range and finished the third on a 10-0 run, capped by a three-point goal by Emma Fouch that cut the Manchester lead to 36-34.

As the final quarter began, the Lady Lions didn’t let up, scoring the first six to take their first lead of the entire game at 40-36. Turner finally broke the Manchester scoring drought with a basket at the 3:59 mark, but the visitors didn’t let up, continuing to build their lead while holding off the Lady Hounds. A bucket with 1:15 to play by Madison Bronner gave the Lady Lions their biggest lead of the night at 47-39 and all the Lady Hounds had left was another Kennedy three-point goal with just 27 seconds to go as Fairfield held on for the 47-42 come-from-behind win.

“I was very happy with our defensive effort in holding (Emma) Fouch to 10 points,” said Coach Kennedy. “Sophia (Paul) did a good job on her and we helped on her pretty well too. We just didn’t do a good enough job of completing a defensive series and getting rebounds. They really hurt is on the boards, especially in that second half.”

The victorious Lady Lions were led by 11 points from Peyton Magee, joined in double figures by Fouch’s 10. Ella Newkirk scored 9 with Braylynn Haines adding 8.

Brooke Kennedy was the only Lady Hounds to eclipse double figures in scoring, leading the team with 19 points. Emily Sweeney added 9, all of them from beyond the three-point arc. Hannah Hobbs scored 7 for Manchester as they dropped their season opener.

Fairfield

6 13 15 13 —47

Manchester

14 13 9 6 —42

Fairfield (47): Newkirk 3 2-4 9, Fouch 3 3-4 10, Magee 2 6-6 11, Vance 1 0-0 2, Bronner 3 1-4 7, Haines 4 0-1 8, Team 16 12-19 47.

Manchester (42): Turner 1 2-2 4, Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Kennedy 5 6-7 19, Sweeney 3 0-0 9, Hobbs 3 1-2 7, Brown 1 0-0 2, Team 13 10-13 42.

Three-Point Goals:

Fairfield (3): Newkirk 1, Fouch 1, Magee 1

Manchester (6): Kennedy 3, Sweeney 3