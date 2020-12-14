Thomas Gabbard, age 73 years, of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Mr. Gabbard was born Jan. 13, 1947 in Afton, Ohio to the late Woodrow Wilson and Beatrice (Davis) Gabbard.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Christy Wilson of Blanchester, Ohio; son, Gregory Gabbard of Milford, Ohio; two sisters, Phyllis Vollmar of Batavia and Ohio and Linda Owens of Blue Creek, Ohio; and seven grandchildren.

Mr. Gabbard’s wishes were to be cremated. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Gabbard’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.