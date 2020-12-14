Robert “Bobby” K. Grooms, age 85 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor. Mr. Grooms was born Feb. 22, 1935 in West Union, Ohio to the late Trevis and Anna Mae (Satterfield) Grooms. Robert was also preceded in death by his wife Karen Grooms and a daughter Denise Palmer.

Survivors include three daughters, Karen Adams of West Union, Ohio, Roberta Long of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Natalie Davenport of Winchester, Ohio; two sisters, Marcella Norris of Ripley, Ohio and Treva Nicholas of West Union, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at noon at the West Union Cemetery. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Groom’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.