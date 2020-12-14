Nell Truitt Randall, age 96, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio. She was born on Sept. 17, 1924, in the Sand Lick area of Dickenson County, Virginia, the daughter of George and Margaret (Raines) Presley. At the age of three, when her mother died, she and her brother Lonzo went to live with their maternal grandparents Hettie and William Green Raines.

Surviving Nell are her daughters, Carol Sue (Mel) Berry and Candee (Gary) Basford; and her sons, Mike (Sherry) Truitt and Andrew Truitt; along with many treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Nell was preceded in death by her husband Glen Randall, her son Bucky Truitt, and her brothersm Ked, Lonzo and Johnny.

Nell has left a rich legacy of contribution. She inspired many with her resilience and her courage. She had an affinity for the poor and the disenfranchised, perhaps because she could relate so well to their experiences. She knew that in poverty she found her richness and in loss she found her strength. She was a tireless advocate for the poor and believed that “people have their own ideas on how to solve their own problems.”

In the mid 1960’s, Nell wrote a weekly column for The Manchester Signal in which she documented the lives and history of ordinary and extraordinary people and places in Adams County. In the years that followed, she became editor of the Adams County News and then Deputy Director of Adams Brown Economic Opportunities (ABCAP). She worked for the Council on Aging in Cincinnati where she received the Weir Goodman Award for outstanding service to alcoholics and their families.

Nell was an artist. Her paintings, wood carvings, and wooden owls were treasured and sold all over the country and in Canada.

Nell loved the mountains of Virginia and the people who lived there. She loved babies, biscuits, fishing in the creek, growing a garden, corn bread with a cold glass of buttermilk and a ripe tomato fresh from the garden. Most of all Nell loved her family.

As a child Nell was influenced by teaching of the Primitive Baptist Church in her home state of Virginia. In Ohio, she attended the Methodist Church in Seaman where she became involved in writing about race relations. More recently and until her stroke she attended the Countryside Church of Christ in Seaman, Ohio.

No arrangements are planned at this time.