Elwood DeBord, 98 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Elwood was born in Elliott, Kentucky, on Sept. 29, 1922, the son of the late Joseph and Julie (Sloan) DeBord.

In addition to his parents, Elwood was preceded in death by his two brothers and five sisters. Elwood is survived by his wife, Ada (Smith) DeBord, of Seaman, whom he married on March 11, 1944. Elwood also leaves his two sons, Emory (Anna) DeBord of Unity and Ed (Louella) DeBord, of Lake Waynoka. Elwood’s passing will be mourned by his four grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services, officiated by Delmar Smith, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman, Ohio. Family and friends may pay their respects from noon until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.