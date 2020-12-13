The body of one of the missing workers trapped in a collapse last Wednesday at the Killen Station in Manchester was recovered by serach crews on Saturday night.

A statement from Adama Group Presdient Richard Adamo confirmed the recovery.

“On behalf of the entire Adamo Group, we expresses our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Clyde Douglas Gray, who tragically lost his life in the collapse that occurred Wednesday at the Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Oh. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fiancée, his friends and his co-workers during this very sorrowful and difficult time.

We wish to thank the region’s first responders and emergency personnel for their tireless and selfless efforts through this tragic ordeal. We continue to work closely with local responders as our focus remains on recovery operations.

Moving forward, Adamo Group will cooperate fully with the agencies and organizations tasked with determining the cause of the collapse.

We ask everyone to keep Doug in their thoughts and prayers.”