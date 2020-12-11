Go ahead, hug your AD

By Mark Carpenter

And so it begins. After much angst and anticipation, the high school basketball seasons are underway, though admittedly with much trepidation. The whole process at the moment is like walking on eggshells on a day by day basis, but it has begun.

The whole season is going to be very different as everyone is well aware. I covered my first two games last Thursday and Friday and it was admittedly a bit surreal. In ways, it was kind of like a scene from some bizarre movie, with all the actors wearing masks. The home side had more fans than I expected while the visitors side was rather sparse. There were a few cheerleaders, no bands, just piped in music on the PA system. Coaches wore masks and from what I could tell, all the rules were being followed. There were no concessions being sold which gave halftime a very surreal look- no one milling about in the cafeteria area, everyone just kind of still glued to their seats for 10 minutes.

I will say this, if you run into your school’s athletic director, give them a bug hug or handshake, Oops, you can’t do that now can you? Even after updated schedules were released last week, changes soon had to be made. I know what my notebook of schedules looks like now, I can’t imagine what theirs must be, though these days most work in done online, but I’m still very old school. Yeah, I recall doing game and official contracts on triplicates to be mailed, so I like seeing things on paper in front of me. With whiteout and an eraser close at hand. AD’s. coaches, and administrators have been working hard on getting this season started and getting some kind of schedule in place. They deserve a giant pat on the back…if that’s within the rules?

There are many people who wonder why kids can play basketball but can’t be in school, and that is understandable. Tough decision. I ran into Superintendent Seas at North Adams on Thursday night and he simply explained that basketball could bring some “normalcy” back to people’s lives, but if you have no one or know no one involved, it’s easy to see why you could question that decision. School will be back soon, maybe even this week, and things will seem even more “normal” then. If anyone can even define what is “normal” any more.

Last week was the first basketball games I have covered since the issues with my eye popped up, and I did struggle a bit. Thank God for Dorothy Geeslin who keeps those side scoreboards up to date when I can’t tell who actually made a basket. There were some things I had a tough time seeing but I will adjust and be fine eventually. As I said before, the clearest view I have is with my good eye though the camera lens, so that is how I get a lot done. I have this bad habit of charting every score in the game which is a bit overwhelming and I missed a few but I’ll figure it out. Again, faces are hard for me to distinguish from very far away so I’m not being rude if I don’t recognize you, I’m just social distancing!

Funny, as I sit in my wife’s recliner writing this column, I see messages popping up that more games have been cancelled. Get that eraser out, or I guess just hit the delete button. And while you are at it, go ahead and hug the AD.