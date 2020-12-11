15 treys, four in double figures lead Green Devils to big win in season opener

By Mark Carpenter

Coach Nathan Copas would be the first to tell you that in recent seasons for the North Adams Green Devils, shooting the basketball has been nothing short of an inconsistent struggle at times. In their 2020-21 season opener last Friday night on their home court, the Devils showed that perhaps this season might be a little different in that offensive category.

After a sluggish start as they hosted the West Union Dragons, the Green Devils found the nets in a big way, especially from long distance. Breaking open a tight contest with a 15-2 second quarter run, the Devils fired in 15 three-point goals, six of those from freshman Bransyn Copas, on their way to an 83-44 win over the visiting Dragons. It was an overall impressive offensive night for the home team as they placed four players in double figures, led by 20 from Copas and 19 from senior point guard Jayden Hesler.

“We have the ability to play an inside out game, get it in and kick it out for a shot,” said Coach Copas. “We were able to knock down those outside shots for the most part tonight. We are trying some different stuff this year and I’m still trying to get the kids to understand all of that. They need to have their thinking caps and really put some thought process into what they are doing.”

“We struggled early and they were just pushing us around, we didn’t really answer the bell but I thought Jayden (Hesler) played really well and hit some shots to get us that lead. Jayden is a three-year starter and we have some other seniors on this team so we should have that senior leadership.”

“Hats off to North Adams, they’re going to be a really good team this year,” said West Union head coach Austin Kingsolver. “They have a lot of different ways they can beat you, they can play fast-paced and get layups with their size and quickness, or they can slow it down and work the defense to get their shots. I thought we started off the game strong and our kids came out and did everything we asked them to do to begin the game. We played strong, physical defense for the first eight minutes and made it tough for North Adams, then we started to get tired.”

Coach Kingsolver and his Dragons came into Friday night’s battle a bit shorthanded, down a couple of players, including potential leading scorer Cameron Campbell, who was serving the second outing on the bench after a soccer red card. It may not have mattered with as well as the Devils performed over the final three quarters, but to the Dragons’ credit, they kept things interesting for the game;s first 10 minutes.

“With Cameron out, we only played seven guys a lot of minutes and only three of them had ever had any meaningful varsity minutes before tonight,” said Kingsolver. “We asked some guys to play some spots that they typically wouldn’t and I’m proud of my guys for the amount of hustle and heart they showed. Up five or down 25, they go as hard as they can.”

For the majority of the first quarter, it was the Dragons who controlled the tempo, grabbing an early 9-3 advantage on a steal and score by Clayton Jones. The Devils responded with back-to-back three pointers from Copas to close the gap to one and a bucket by West Union’s Braxton Blanton made it 11-9 Dragons. The Devils took their first lead at the first quarter horn on a Hesler trey, on top 12-11 after one. They never trailed again.

The two teams traded threes to open period number two, Hesler again for the Devils and Brian Hunt for the Dragons, but from that point on it was all North Adams. Spurred by an old-fashioned three-point play from Hesler, followed by a Lane Wagner trifecta, the Devils went on a 15-2 run to take control of the contest and lead 29-16.

A bucket by Bobby Gallowitz broke the West Union dry spell but before the first half ended, North Adams added two free throws and a three-pointer from Cade Meade to take a commanding 37-20 lead into the intermission.

After Blanton opened the second half with a three-point goal for the Dragons, the Devils scored seven straight, beginning a big 46-point second half, and extending their lead out to 44-23. Baskets by Seth Meade and Fulton Kennedy off the bench kept the home team in control. Blanton drilled another three for the Dragons but North Adams ended period three on a 7-2 run to lead 57-33 with eight minutes to go.

The Devils kept the artillery barrage going as the final quarter began, scoring the first 11 points, nine of them coming from downtown, one for Hesler and two more from Copas. From that point on, it was a matter of Coach Copas getting his reserves some varsity floor time, getting points from Wyatt Roades, Hunter Hoop, and finessing off the huge season-opening 83-44 win with the final points of the game, a three-point shot from Kam Buttelwerth.

“Tonight was a good opportunity to get out and play and get people back in the gym,” said Copas. “It was different but it was better than not having basketball at all.”

Along with Copas and Hesler in double figures, the Green Devils also got a combined 25 points from the Meade twins, 13 from Seth and 12 from Cade.

The dragons were paced by a pair in double figures, led by Braxton Blanton with 15, with Clayton Jones adding 10.

West Union

11 9 13 11 —44

North Adams

12 25 20 26 —83

West Union (44): Jones 4 2-2 10, Knox 2 1-2 5, Hunt 3 0-0 7, Blanton 6 1-4 15, Gallowitz 2 1-2 5, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Team 18 5-10 44.

North Adams (83): Hesler 7 2-3 19, Copas 7 0-0 20, Wagner 2 0-0 5, Crawford 1 0-0 2, S. Meade 5 1-2 13, Buttelwerth 1 0-0 3, Roades 0 1-2 1, Hoop 2 0-0 4, C. Meade 4 2-2 12, Kennedy 2 0-0 4, Team 31 5-9 83.

Three-Point Goals:

W. Union (3)- Hunt 1, Blanton 2

N. Adams (15)- Hesler 3, Copas 6, S. Meade 2, Buttelwerth 1, C. Meade 2, Wagner 1