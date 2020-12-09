Steven Scott Hayslip, 53 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Steven was born in West Union, Ohio, on April 5, 1967, the son of the late Melvin and Wanda (Arnold) Hayslip.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three daughters, Denae Frost of Virginia, Kayla (Cleatous, Jr.) Gross of Higginsport, Ohio, and Lydia (Ben) Cox of Winchester. Steven also leaves a brother, Butch Hayslip of Winchester; and three sisters, Phyllis Fredericks of Blue Creek, Carla Ruark of Hillsboro, and Amber Esz of Batavia. Steven will be missed by his 11 grandchildren.

Steven’s family is planning a family gathering and a graveside memorial service to be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The family-only luncheon gathering will be held from noon- 2 p.m. at the Cherry Fork Fire Station. Norine Behm will officiate the graveside service, which will begin at 2:15 p.m. at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. All of Steven’s friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

