Linda S. Mowen, age 72 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Linda was born July 7, 1948 in West Union, Ohio to the late Everett and Emma (Riley) Grooms.

Mrs. Mowen was a member of Liberty Chapel.

Survivors include a daughter, Angie Grooms and Noble of Manchester, Ohio; two sons, Dennis Mowen of West Union, Ohio and Robbie Mowen of Ripley, Ohio ; sister Pat Fite and Ken of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Miranda Mowen, Blake Mowen, Cadeance Mowen, and Emma Grooms; and great grandchildren Jamesyn Stamper and Huntlee Stamper.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Chuck Reese officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Linda’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.